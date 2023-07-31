Gianni Infantinopresident of the Fifa, He is in the eye of the hurricane, because two problems have been born that have him as the protagonist.

The first is that he is no longer in the Australia and New Zealand Women’s World Cup according to Sky News. The leader left when barely two dates had been played in each group.

Where is?

“The early departure from the tournament, missing the last four days of matches, contrasts with the Men’s World Cup in Qatarwhere he had the virtue of attending some of the 64 matches,” Sky News said.

And he added: “He traveled to Qatari soil even during the previous year to fulfill his presidential duties and be closer to the FIFA World Cup.”

“Sky News has tracked the movements of a private jet known to have been used by Infantino, showing that it left tahiti on July 17, he was in New Zealand for about eight days, before returning to Tahiti three days ago, on July 25.

the other problem

It turns out that before the tournament, Fifa promised that the players of the national teams would receive $30,000 dollars and that as the World Cup progressed, that money would increase, but that will not happen.

Colombia and Germany in the Women’s World Cup. Photo: Dan Himbrechts. Eph and William West. AFP

Infantino at the press conference said that he could not guarantee this payment and that now each federation had to make decisions on the matter.

“Any payments we make we will make through the associations, and then the associations will of course make the relevant payments to their players. We are in contact with all the associations,” she said.

