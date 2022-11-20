DOHA, Qatar (AP) – FIFA earned record revenue of $7.5 billion in four years of trade deals linked to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, soccer’s governing body said on Sunday.

The last three sponsors – two Americans and one from the Middle East – were announced hours before the opening game: YouTube, Visit Las Vegas and Fine Hygienic Holding, all of them in the third category of regional sponsors.

Late incorporations to complete the list of sponsors of the World Cup helped lift FIFA’s revenue in four years to more than $1 billion, above the previous business cycle linked to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The figures were revealed on Sunday at a closed-door meeting of more than 200 member federations of the FIFAwhose cash grants from the Swiss-based soccer body have risen sharply since Gianni Infantino was elected in 2016.

Additional revenue was driven by trade deals with state-backed companies in the host country of the world Cup, rich in gas. Qatar Energy joined as a Tier 1 sponsor, and new Tier 3 sponsors include Qatari bank QNB and telecommunications company Ooredoo.

The FIFA it has also added second-tier sponsorship deals this year with financial platform crypto.com and a blockchain provider that has become its first US sponsor in more than a decade.

The key agreements for the transmission of the world Cup of this year were signed during the presidency of Sepp Blatter in two tournaments that included those of Russia and Qatar. Among them are the agreements with Fox in the United States and with the Qatari station BeIN Sports, which were closed in 2011.

FIFA reserves will amount to about $2.5 billion despite the COVID-19 pandemic. FIFA was prepared to use that cash to help members during the uncertainty of 2020, when national team soccer and World Cup qualifying matches were shut down almost entirely.

Revenue is likely to approach $10 billion over the next four years thanks to a new financial strategy for women’s soccer and the expansion of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Separate sponsorship deals are being signed for women’s soccer for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The 2026 men’s tournament will have 48 teams instead of 32.

FIFA has a near-blank slate for the 2026 edition, with top-tier sponsors Coca-Cola, Adidas and Wanda the only deals currently extended.

FIFA pledged to give more money to member associations when they met in Qatar in March, pledging that their basic Zurich grant would rise 33% to a total of $8 million from 2023-27.

On his election day in 2016, Infantino promised voters: “It’s your money, not FIFA’s.”