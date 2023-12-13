The Brazilian Ederson (Manchester City)the Belgian Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) and the moroccan Yassine Bono (Seville/Al-Hilal)are the three candidates for the award The

Best 2023 for best goalkeeper, Fifa announced this Tuesday.

Ederson was instrumental in the historic treble achieved by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, which won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in 2023.

Manchester City, Super Cup champion.

Courtois, before suffering the serious cruciate ligament injury in August that kept him off the playing field for months, contributed greatly to winning the Copa del Rey with the Madrid team.

Furthermore, he was honored in Belgium after reach 100 caps with a place on the Walk of Fame.

Bond, after returning with a brilliant participation with the Moroccan national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, helped the Seville to win the Europa League for the seventh time.

“Most talented and reliable in football and helped Real Madrid add another trophy to their collection with the victory over Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final, the twentieth time they have won the competition,” was the message that Fifa launched in their social networks.

One of the big surprises is the absence of the Argentine Emiliano 'Dibu' Martínez, who has just won the award as the best goalkeeper in the world at the Ballon d'Or gala organized by the magazine France Football.

The winner will be announced at the ceremony to be held in London next January 15. The most outstanding goalkeeper in men's football is awarded between December 19, 2022 and August 20, 2023.

SPORTSWith information from EFE.

