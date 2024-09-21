Berlin (dpa)

FIFA revealed the details of the FIFA Confederations Cup, confirming that it will be held in 5 matches.

FIFA explained on its official website that the first match of the tournament will be held today, Sunday, between Al Ain of the UAE, the Asian Champions League champion, and its guest, Auckland City of New Zealand, the Oceania champion.

He added that the winner of that match will face Al-Ahly of Egypt, the African Champions League champion, on its home ground on October 29, so that the winner will meet the winner of the match between the South American champion and Pachuca of Mexico, the North American champion, which will be held in the Qatari capital, Doha, on December 11.

He explained that the winner of the second match, which will be held in Cairo, will be crowned with the title of the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup, which is the first prize of the tournament.

FIFA announced that the final match of the tournament will be held on December 18 in the Qatari capital, Doha, and the first party will be Real Madrid of Spain, the European Champions League champion, while the winner of the fourth match qualifying for the final will receive the Challenge Cup title.