I do not remember that many of us appreciated the innovation that came out with the International Football Association years ago, which is represented in the monthly classification of the teams, which takes the results of these teams in their matches, a numerical indicator that passes through a network of equations to give each team a score, which determines its rise, or decline. in the classification scales.

Some of us went to disapproval of this classification, and they had the right to do so, because the classification in its beginnings gave us a strange mosaic, in which there is not an iota of logic.

However, this one whom we condemned and resented, has become, over the years, the president of football, and a strong indicator of the classification of the teams. Rather, it will bring justice and achieve the lost balance, and the evidence is the result of the World Cup draw that was drawn in Doha last Friday.

Thanks to the credibility and transparency of this arrangement, the draw produced balanced groups, not among them groups we used to describe sometimes as the group of death, and others as the iron or steel group, as resorting to the actual balance of the teams qualified for the World Cup, and as a result of that to arrange them internationally, these teams were distributed among the four hats, What ensures that large whales do not collide with each other.

Certainly, we will not find among the eight groups, even if it comes to Qatar’s Al Annabi, which qualified it to host the tournament, to be placed in the first hat, along with seven teams, we will not find an easy group, and a fiery group, because the composition produced by the lottery is given to the teams, according to their history, heritage and World Cup reference And also, according to their combined results in the last four years, a precedent at the level of nomination, but the other teams, even those that see the World Cup for the first time, or that return to it after a long absence, will come to Qatar and are qualified with the realities of football, to dream of a historic World Cup, similar to What happened with a large number of teams, entered the World Cup unknown, with no chances and very light in the balance of nominations, and a new currency came out of it on the stock exchange of the greats.

Therefore, none of the groups in which the Arab teams are present, and all hope is that the Emirati “White” will be added to it, and has crossed the two towering dams, seems impossible or impossible. They are balanced groups, neither easy nor difficult in the sense that confiscates all hope and ambition, and the teams will be Arabic is the primary concern with the difficulty of every easy or the ease of every difficult, there is no room when entering the World Cup in order to write history, not to have the mental, technical and athletic preparation counted every small and major in the performance of the competitors, there is no room when entering the cosmic exam, not the Arab teams are ready at the level All to find the true entrances to immortality.

We have to really come down to writing history, not to be part of forgotten history.