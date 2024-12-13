Gianni Infantinopresident of FIFA, made it official this Wednesday that the 2030 World Cup will be disputed between Spain, Portugal and Morocco -in addition to the matches that will be played in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay-. The highest body in world football issued a full report in which rate the venues better chosen by the Moroccan country and the Portuguese with respect to those that will be in Spanish territory. Thus, since this very month of December, the hosts, both the organizing countries and the administrations of the cities where the different meetings will be hosted, have gotten to work to adapt infrastructureregarding stadiums and also regarding transportation and accommodation, among other important points (also security) so that when the World Cup begins In five and a half years everything will work like clockwork.

Starting with the stadiumsFIFA ensures that the soccer fields of Morocco and Portugal are of “very good quality” in terms of infrastructure, while those of Spainamong which is The Charterhouse of Seville -which is currently undergoing a major remodeling process whose interior renovation must be completed in March 2025 so that the Copa del Rey final can be played in April-, They are only of “good quality”. The world body also emphasizes that among the eleven stadiums presented by the RFEF“they meet emblematic headquarters who have left their mark on football”, while of the Moroccans highlights that they are in «construction or renovation process». Regarding the Portuguese, he values ​​that “they provide an enormous amount of experienceafter hosting national competitions. So they already have to improve the infrastructure of Spanish stadiums in the next five and a half years.

Another point in which the capital of Andalusia appears is referring to the accommodation. In the report presented by FIFA, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Las Palmas and Málaga receive a score of five points, the highest score possible, while Seville has a rating of 4.4. On the other hand, northern cities with less infrastructure for tourism suffer more in the exam. Zaragoza has been rated with a 3, A Coruña with a 2.9, San Sebastián with a 2.7 and Bilbao fails with a 2.2. In the section of hotel sectorFIFA seems to be happier with Morocco than with Spain and Portugal. “One in two hotels had not signed the FIFA accommodation agreement and, therefore, guaranteed rooms for the tournament.” He level of commitment is low in Spain and a half in Portugal, but considerably higher in Morocco, where more than 90 percent of the hotels proposed for the core groups of the world soccer body have been contracted.

Lastly, regarding the transport and international connectivity, or what is the same, connections to reach the destination in different means of transport, Madrid and Barcelonathe two largest cities in our geography, receive a 4.7. Málaga follows them with a 4.3 and Seville with a 3.7. Meanwhile, Bilbao (2.7), Las Palmas (2.4), Zaragoza (2.3), A Coruña (1.9) and San Sebastián (1.4) do not achieve as many points. In this concept, FIFA highlights that Our country is equipped with “a very well developed airport system” and, although he affirms that Morocco is not up to par at the moment, “it has ambitious plans to expand its capacity and has been applying long-term strategies through tourism initiatives, agreements with airlines and the expansion of its national airline.”