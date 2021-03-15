The renewal of the commitment of the Qatari Olympic Committee, led by Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani, to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games tournament, marks a new affirmation of ongoing Qatari dreams, which do not limit itself to hosting major sporting events .

While, years ago it was believed that Qatar would be enough to organize the 2022 World Cup, which requires extremely expenses, regarding the organizational plans in terms of stadiums, infrastructure, transport, stays, etc … Considering the estimates of that there will be a million and a half fans will attend FIFA Qatar 2022.

But given the statements of the Qatari officials, it is clear that they will have organized more events in the future, especially that the hosting of FIFA Qatar 2022 leaves no doubt that the impressive Qatari advances that are taking place two years earlier of the World Cup, the desire to host more tournaments was encouraged.

Therefore, organizing the 2022 World Cup is the trump card in the Qatari file always presented to win the rights to organize international tournaments, in group or individual games, such as the Olympic Games tournament that requires establishing many sports facilities. .

Given the great attention given to building many sports facilities one after another, to organize the 2022 World Cup, Qatar managed to inaugurate 4 World Cup stadiums: AL Khalifa International, Al Janoub, Education City and Ahmed Bin Ali, respectively, waiting to finish the rest. of the stadiums dedicated to hosting the World Cup matches: Al Thumama, Al Bayt, Ras Abu Aboud, and Lusail.

In addition to other projects such as the Doha metro, which facilitates the movement of the guests of the 2022 World Cup, as well as the continuous development of road networks, especially those closest to the World Cup venues.

However, Qatar has several Handball halls, which they had built for the 2015 Handball World Cup in Qatar, such as Lusail, Ali Bin Ahmed Al Attiyah, in addition to the Aspire Academy hall and other halls of clubs such as Al Rayyan, Qatar, Al Wakrah, and Al Arabi, equipped to host collective games such as Handball, Volleyball, and Basketball, which contributed to providing the necessary facilities to host the Olympic competitions.

Regarding the language of the figures, according to the main plan of the Qatari Olympic Committee, 80% of the stadiums tested by international sports confederations during the organization of large sporting events in Qatar, such as the 2019 Athletics World Cup, the Gymnastics World Cup Artistic 2018, all this will enhance the Qatari experience in organizing sporting events after the 2022 World Cup, such as the 2023 Aquatic World Cup, the 2023 Judo World Cup, the 2030 Asian Games.