The Colombian Football Federation announced on Friday that FIFA President Gianni Infantino will visit the country to mark the start of the SSUb-20 Women’s World Cup.

“The Colombian Football Federation, headed by its president, Ramón Jesurun, is pleased to welcome Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024™️ which will be held from August 31 to September 22 in our country,” the FCF said in a statement.

Gianni Infantino Photo:EFE

The Colombian National Team, led by Linda Caicedo, will make its debut facing the Australian National Team.

“For the FCF, it is a source of pride to welcome to our land such a prominent figure in global football, whose leadership has been fundamental for the development and expansion of our discipline in the women’s branch,” added the FCF.

Linda Caicedo. Photo:FCF

This will be the first time that a U-20 Women’s World Cup is played in Colombia, an event that will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the growth and promotion of football in the region.

Regarding the news, President Ramón Jesurun said: “We look forward to the arrival of Gianni Infantino with great enthusiasm. We want this international event in Colombia to be a resounding success and a celebration of the talent, passion and sporting spirit that characterize the players from each country represented here.”

It is worth noting that this edition of the orbital event will be the third FIFA championship to be held in our country, following the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup™ and the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup™.

