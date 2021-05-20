Dubai (Union)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated Al-Jazira on the occasion of its crowning the Arabian Gulf League title for the third time in its history, confirming in a letter sent to Sheikh Rashid bin Hamid Al Naamii, Chairman of the Football Association, that Al-Jazira’s winning of the league championship title is undoubtedly As a result of hard work, persistence, and the commitment of the club family from the board of directors and the technical and administrative staff of the first team and players, an achievement that calls for pride and deserves praise, in light of the recent circumstances that football has faced around the world, and I ask them to continue working in the spirit of one team work.

Infantino added, allow me, on behalf of the international football community, to take this opportunity to thank Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, for his contribution to the development and prosperity of football in the UAE, the West Asia region, and around the world.