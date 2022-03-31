fIFA President Gianni Infantino has backtracked to two years in the debate about a possible shortening of the World Cup rhythm. “I want to be clear: FIFA has not proposed a World Cup every two years. We will try to have a discussion to find something that suits everyone best,” said the head of the world football association at the 72nd Congress in Doha.

As the AFP news agency had previously reported, citing negotiating circles, possible alternatives are to be discussed on the sidelines of the congress. There is great resistance to the plans to shorten the World Cup cycle, with the European Football Union (UEFA) and the South American association opposing the plan.

At the suggestion of the Saudi Arabian federation, the FIFA Congress decided last year to carry out a feasibility study. Infantino recently repeatedly promoted a World Cup every two years, and in December he also promised the member associations significantly higher income by changing the game calendar.

“The big ones have to get bigger. And the little ones must also benefit from it and be given opportunities,” he said on Thursday. However, FIFA had “proposed nothing, FIFA came to the conclusion that it is possible, but that it would have an impact and consequences”. Now is the phase of “making compromises”.







Russian Federation not suspended

Meanwhile, the suspension of the Russian federation did not materialize. Although President Infantino urged peace and dialogue in his speech, there was no vote on Russia’s exclusion. Under agenda item four (“Suspension or expulsion of a member association”), only the existing suspensions of the associations of Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Kenya were extended instead.

“Please, please end the conflicts, the wars, for our future and our children,” Infantino said in his speech: “Seek dialogue even with your worst enemy. Football will be there for you to work together for peace.” The Russian association was in the Qatari capital, led by Secretary General Alexander Alayev with a large delegation, and the flag was also hoisted normally with those of other nations.

On Wednesday, the Council had already confirmed the decision taken in February to exclude Russian teams from their competitions because of the war of aggression against Ukraine. The Russian selection was therefore absent from the World Cup play-offs and will also not take part in the World Cup from November 21st to December 18th. The International Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS had rejected an objection by Russia against the decision.







“The Russian federation did not violate anything. There are clear conditions for suspension or withdrawal of membership,” Alexei Sorokin, former FIFA Council member and head of organization for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, told the congress. In any case, one should “not be so naive that football can solve all problems,” said Infantino, who did not clearly name the Russian war of aggression as such.

Meanwhile, the Russian delegation defended Russia’s planned application to host the European Football Championship in 2028 or 2032. “It’s a long time until 2032,” Alexei Sorokin, head of organization for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, told the English “Times” on Thursday. You have to start now.

The European Football Union UEFA wants to award the finals in 2028 and 2032 together. Great Britain and Ireland are favorites to host the tournament in six years’ time. For 2032, Italy is the most promising candidate. Like Russia, Turkey wants to host the major event in either 2028 or 2032. The decision should be made in September 2023.