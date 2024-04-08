This Monday, Fifa presented the logo that will lead the brand identity of the U-20 Women's World Cup which will be held in Colombia in 2024. Among the symbols taken into account are the nature, colors and importance of the tournament.

However, the greatest inspiration comes from Crystal Spout, the colorful river located in the Sierra de la Macarena in Meta. This natural wonder of Colombia, known as the liquid rainbow, was chosen to, together with the tricolor of the flag, represent our country to the world.

Crystal Spout Photo:NLVL

In the emblems, we sought to represent the “multiculturality of Colombian society characterized by the smile of its citizens” through the striking and intense colors chosen to decorate it.

Furthermore, in the middle of the logo, the river of colors is represented, which, according to Fifa, represents the path that female soccer players must follow to achieve maximum glory in world soccer.

New logo for the U-20 Women's World Cup to be held in Colombia Photo:FIFA

“The emblem makes it clear that this competition can serve as a showcase for the absolute World Cup. The emblem makes it clear that This competition can serve as a showcase for the absolute World Cup”said Sarai Bareman, director of the Fifa Women's Football Division.

In the statement presenting the brand identity, Bareman also recalled the great present of the Colombian women's team. “For those people who already enjoy the talent of players like Linda Caicedo “At the 2022 Under 20 World Cup, his outstanding performance in the last absolute World Cup was no surprise.”

According to Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation, This global event will be a great celebration of the 100 years of the institution. “The World Cup coincides with the centenary of our federation, so we are preparing a great celebration for all Colombians. We hope that entire families will flock to the stadiums,” said the also member of the FIFA Council.

This edition of the U-20 World Cup will be the second to be held in South America after Chile 2008 and will become the first to pit two teams against each other. The venues for this competition will be Cali, Bogotá and Medellín and will be held between August 31 and September 22, 2024.

