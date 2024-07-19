FIFA postpones decision on possible Israel suspension until August 31

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) has postponed a decision on a possible suspension of Israel from participation in tournaments until after the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the organization.

FIFA has asked for an independent legal assessment of the Palestinian proposals. The results of the assessment were to be considered at a council meeting on July 20, but FIFA has announced that a decision will be made no later than August 31.

In December 2023, the President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov revealed the response of FIFA officials to a question about the absence of sanctions against the Israeli national team. He said that FIFA threw up its hands in response to the question about the country.

Russian national teams were suspended from international tournaments after the start of the SVO in Ukraine. Israeli teams continue to compete in FIFA and UEFA competitions despite the military operation in Palestine.