Zurich (Reuters)

FIFA said it would pay $209 million to clubs whose players competed in last year’s World Cup finals in Qatar.

The amount will be paid to 440 clubs representing 51 different countries whose players participated in the tournament that was held during the months of November and December last, and Argentina won it.

FIFA will pay a daily sum of $10,950 to each of the 837 players at the World Cup, regardless of the number of minutes they played during the tournament.

The total for each player is divided and distributed to the club or clubs for which the player played in the two years preceding the Qatar 2022 finals.

This amount represents an increase from what FIFA paid each player in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which amounted to $8,530.

As for the Qatar Championship, the number of English clubs that will receive money from FIFA is 46 clubs, the most in one country, with a total of $37,713,297, followed by clubs in Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

Manchester City will receive the largest amount for one club, as it will collect $ 4,596,445, followed by Barcelona ($ 4,538,955) and Bayern Munich.

Under the agreement signed earlier this year between FIFA and the European Club Association, $355 million will be distributed to clubs as part of the program for the 2026 and 2030 editions of the World Cup.