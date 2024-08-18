The World Cup United States, Mexico and Canada It will be historic as it will be the first World Cup to have 48 teams. Fifa hopes to organize an event never seen before in the same place where a few weeks ago madness broke out in the stadiums that hosted the America’s Cup.

Fifa expects 5.5 million fans to attend the World Cup The Games will be held across 16 different venues and will require a lot of manpower. “They will share the hosting duties in a ground-breaking edition of the world’s greatest sporting event. A total of 16 venues have been chosen to host the Games, the largest number since Korea/Japan 2002, with some truly spectacular stadiums showcasing the best of football,” FIFA said in a statement.

The governing body of world football opened job vacancies for people who want to work in the 2026 World Cupand offers significant salaries to compete in a busy market.

FIFA, through its official LinkedIn account, published its last two vacancies as Senior Manager of Audit and Consulting, and Senior Manager of Facilities and Services. In addition, it explains the requirements necessary to apply, one of which is to speak Spanish.

The Fifa It requires familiarity with services at football events, leadership skills, mastery of English and Spanish, public relations management, experience in project management, willingness to travel, office management, among others.

The exact salary offered by FIFA for these positions is not known, but specialist media reports suggest salaries of over $20,000.

To apply for vacancies, individuals can apply on FIFA’s official LinkedIn account or on the entity’s jobs page https://jobs.fifa.com/.

