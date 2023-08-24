The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened this Thursday a disciplinary file against Luis Rubiales for the non-consensual kiss to Jennifer Hermoso and his obscene behavior in the box of authorities during the celebration for the conquest of the Women’s World Cup by the Spanish team . The facts could constitute violations of articles 13.1 and 13.2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

The aforementioned articles refer to offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play and include violating the basic rules of dignified conduct or behaving in a way that brings bad reputation to football or FIFA. The kiss to Jennifer Hermoso and her gesture touching her genitals in the box violate FIFA regulations.

As the organizer of the Women’s World Cup, FIFA has fully entered the matter. The sanction can range from a financial fine to a disqualification. The arrival on the scene of the body chaired by Gianni Infantino is a severe setback for Rubiales, who was already in a delicate position in the face of government pressure to resign. The sanction of the international federation can range from a financial fine to disqualification. The Spanish soccer leader is also vice president of UEFA. This institution has not yet ruled on the matter, but after FIFA’s move it is not ruled out that it also takes some kind of measure.

Rubiales is no longer just under siege by the Spanish government or by media and public pressure for him to resign. Now it has been the highest institutional authority of world soccer that has focused on his inappropriate behavior in the national stadium of Australia.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee states in its statement that it will not provide further information on the procedure in question “until the adoption of a final decision on it.” The international soccer governing body reiterates its “absolute commitment to respecting the integrity of all people”; and for this reason it “condemns with the greatest vigor all behavior” that threatens said integrity.

