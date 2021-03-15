The International Football Federation (FIFA) has initiated disciplinary cases against two Russian footballers and one footballer. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the Russian Football Union (RFU).

According to the source, the players were suspected of violating anti-doping rules in 2013. Their names are not disclosed. It is noted that we are not talking about former players of national teams. The RFU said that they are in contact with FIFA on this issue and will provide the athletes with legal assistance.

Earlier on March 15, the portal “Championship.com” became aware that the forward of “Rostov” Vladimir Obukhov was suspected of using doping. In 2013, at the training camp of the Russian youth team, a sample taken from a football player contained traces of a prohibited substance – methandienone. It was noted that there were attempts on the Russian side to hide the unfavorable result of the analysis.