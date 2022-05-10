FIFA is already organizing for the post-EA future, announcing with a press release that it is already in contact with studios, publishers and investors to create a new football simulation in 2024. Not only that, the FIFA license will be granted to several parties at the same time, thus giving life to multiple projects. Among these are also planned projects labeled as “non-simulations” and which will debut in stores during the third quarter of 2022. Among these is a game based on the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The release confirms the extension of the license to Electronic Arts for FIFA 23while we already know that the brand will subsequently be renamed EA Sports FC.

There is also talk of how for the first time FIFA will launch new football video games developed with third party studios and publishers other than EAwith the aim of offering “a wider choice for football fans ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 FIFA Australia & New Zealand Women’s World Cup”.

FIFA states that “numerous new games non-simulation “are already in production and will be launched during the third quarter of this year. The former is described as” a tailor-made experience for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, “which we assume will be unveiled shortly.

But that’s not all, because after this title, FIFA will launch more virtual games and experiences dedicated to this year’s World Cup and projects related to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup are under discussion.

Looking at the long-term projects, as mentioned at the beginning, we learn from the press release that FIFA is collaborating with “leading publishers, media companies and investors to develop a major new FIFA simulation football title for the 2024“.

FIFA

“I can assure you that the only authentic and real game that will have the FIFA name will be the best one available for football players and fans. The FIFA name is the only global and original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on, the constant is the FIFA name and it will stay forever and remain BEST“, says Gianni Infantino, FIFA President.

“The interactive gaming and esports industry is on an unrivaled path of growth and diversification. FIFA’s strategy is to ensure that we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for players, fans, affiliate associations and partners“.

From the words of Infantino we can therefore guess that the next officially licensed football simulations will be called “FIFA 20xx” as Electronic Arts had accustomed us so far. Ironically, it cannot be ruled out a priori that FIFA 24 will be a Konami production, just to give an example.