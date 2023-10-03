The Ecuadorian National Team had to start the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with less than three points after the poor registration of the player Byron Castillo, but at the request of coach Gustavo Alfaro, the ‘Tri’ was waiting for the ruling and if they could continue with a negative score.

It may be of interest to you: Bambino Pons met Ruud van Nistelrooy and scored a goal for him live

After Alfaro’s lawsuit, Fifa analyzed the case based on the coach’s contract and its clauses, but Ecuador was likely to lose up to six more points.

However, finally The Fifa Court issued a final response and decided that Ecuador will not have to pay with more negative points in qualifying rounds, but he did confirm that he will have to pay a sum of 1.8 million dollars to Gustavo Alfaro for the prizes corresponding to the qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Read here: Crisis in Venezuela national team: star could go to prison for brutal hitman attack

Ecuador’s coach, Gustavo Alfaro, smiles during the press conference held this Saturday, on the eve of the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photo: EFE/Antonio Lacerda

It should be mentioned that, in the first double date of the South American qualifiers, Ecuador lost one match (against Argentina 1-0 and won one (defeated Uruguay 2-1) and that allowed it to remain with zero points.

For now, Ecuador is preparing to face dates 3 and 4 of the October qualifiers. In those games it will first compete against Bolivia in La Paz and then will receive Colombia in Quito, which is undefeated.

Also: Luis Díaz: scandalous, Liverpool makes drastic decision due to disallowed goal

Regarding the claim based on the 2022 AWARDS commitment, FIFA denied such claim, by virtue of not having verified the legitimacy or capacity to claim said awards for the beneficiaries and coaching staff, on the part of Gustavo Alfaro. pic.twitter.com/Xg1h0iqciW — Mariela Díaz Aragón (@la_abogada_) October 2, 2023

More news in EL TIEMPO