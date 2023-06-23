Year after year, FIFA aims to improve club competitions but particularly the Club World Cup, a tournament that includes the champions of the different confederations but does not receive the importance that the highest entity in world football wants to give it. to this tournament. In search of achieving this goal, Gianni Infantino has decided to make a series of modifications to the tournament.
The first determination made by FIFA was to hold this tournament every 4 years and then the decision was to incorporate 32 clubs from the different confederations and this will take place in 2025. In total, this is how the places are divided according to to the confederations: 12 places for UEFA, 6 for Conmebol, 4 for CAF, 4 for Concacaf, 4 for Asia, 1 for Oceania and 1 for the host.
This last classified is that it was made official in the last hours since it was confirmed that this new tournament will take place in the United States, so an MLS team will participate in it. It still remains to be seen how the North American soccer qualifier will be decided, although possibly the winner of that year’s MLS Cup will be the representative.
With the designation of the United States as the venue, it should be mentioned that the North Americans will be one of the centers in world soccer in the coming years, since they will also be the hosts of the 2024 Copa América and the 2026 World Cup (with which they will share the honor of hosting with Mexico and Canada).
When will the last edition be held under the current format?
The last Club World Cup to be played under the same format with which it has been played since 2005 will be in December 2023 when Manchester City, recently crowned in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final, will participate.
What will the tournament format be like?
The 32 teams will be divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each, with the top two from each group qualifying for the round of 16 which will be played in a knockout format. It is the same format that was used in all the World Cups for national teams.
When will it be played?
The only thing that is known is that it will be during the year 2025. It still remains to be defined if it will be once the European season ends or if it will be at the end of the calendar year.
Are there teams qualified so far?
Being the first edition, FIFA has awarded invitations to clubs that have won international titles in recent years. These are the ones that have qualified so far: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Al Ahly (Egypt), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Monterrey (Mexico), Seattle Sounders (United States), Palmeiras (Brazil), Flamengo (Brazil ), Chelsea (England), Real Madrid (Spain), León (Mexico), Manchester City (England) and Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan).
