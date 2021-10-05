Zurich (WAM)

The International Football Association (FIFA) has opened the door for applications to participate in the media rights tender for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 in the Middle East and North Africa, as the first FIFA tournament of its kind in the Arab region will provide a glimpse of what can be Expect him at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in one year.

Qatar will host this Arab Championship from November 30, 2021 to December 18, 2021. The tender will allow the FIFA to choose the best media companies to achieve its goals, which are to provide a wide view of the tournament and provide a high-quality viewing experience for fans in the Arab region.

The Arab Cup also includes an exciting schedule of matches, as it consists of four matches per day in the group stage, followed by the quarter- and semi-final matches, then the match for third place and the final match, with a total of 32 matches over 19 days.

Twenty-three Arab teams were invited to participate in this football event, seven of them out of 14 teams who played qualifying matches to join the ranks of the host country, and the teams of eight countries qualified directly in light of their progress in the world rankings.

Today, FIFA announced that companies and media organizations wishing to participate in the tender should request its details via e-mail FIFA-Arab-Cup-Media-Rights@fifa.org, and FIFA must receive applications no later than Tuesday October 19 this year.