London (Reuters)

FIFA announced that it will host the first World Cup for the popular video game Football Manager this year.

FIFA is cooperating with Sports Interactive, the company that developed the game that has sold millions of copies and was used by football clubs to discover players and identify competitors thanks to its comprehensive database.

Players will compete in the tournament, which will be held between August 29 and September 1, for prizes worth $100,000.

FIFA said that a number of member associations will receive an invitation to participate in the inaugural edition.

Federations from the six continents are expected to receive invitations, while players can register via the FIFA website.