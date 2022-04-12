Fifa announced the launch of Fifa +, a digital platform so that fans around the world can follow matches of the world championships and for free.

“Starting today, the date of its launch, FIFA+ will offer live football matches from the country of your choice, interactive games, news, tournament information, never-before-seen content with stories about men’s and women’s football from around the world and much more. . FIFA will be the first sports federation to offer such a wealth of streaming content and experiences to fans.

You may be interested in: (Freddy Rincón: his health is still very critical, according to the doctor)

He added: “Fifa + represents the next step towards our vision of making football truly global and inclusive, and supports FIFA’s core mission, which is to expand and develop football globally,” said Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA—“.

A culture change



The entity pointed out that the project represents a cultural change in the way in which different types of football fans can connect with this sport and get to know it better, and constitutes a fundamental part of my Vision 2020-2023. It will accelerate the democratization of football and we are delighted to share it with the public.

“By the end of 2022, FIFA + will broadcast the equivalent of 40,000 live matches from 100 associations per year member of all six confederations, including 11,000 women’s parties. Fifa + offers live broadcasts of all kinds, from the best European leagues to men’s, women’s and youth competitions from around the world. From its launch date, Fifa + will broadcast live 1,400 matches per month. And the number will continue to rise,” FIFA said.

On the occasion of the next World Cup in Qatar 2022, the entity will offer all the matches of the Men’s World Cup and feminine that have been recorded throughout history. Over 2,000 hours of stock footage.

“This is the first time that this file has been made available to the public. It will be possible to see complete matches, the most interesting plays, goals and magical moments, all in one place. The Fifa+ Archive will kick off with more than 2,500 videos dating back to the 1950s. Many more will be added throughout the year,” he told himself.

The Match Central will allow fans to be fully immersed in football data on 400 men’s and 65 women’s competitions. In addition to this center, news of men’s and women’s football from around the world will arrive every day. Throughout the year, fans will enjoy interactive games such as voting, contests, fantasy matches and predictions.

“Fifa+ will also share unparalleled stories about men’s and women’s football from around the world. Documentaries, docuseries, talk shows and short films will premiere, all translated into eleven languages. The stories will cover everything from grassroots football to national teams and will feature football stars of yesterday and today, from more than 40 countries”, concluded Fifa.

It may interest you: (‘All faith, firm’: Son of Freddy Rincón dedicates a message to the former player)

Sports