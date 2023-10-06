The case of the ball boy Huila, that in the game against Equity prevented the visitor’s goal by throwing a ball into the area and went to the Fifaan entity that will study what happened and analyze the change in regulations.

It is noted that the rector of world soccer has in her possession the video of the play sent from Colombia.

(Hard news for Falcao García: thieves rob his house and take millionaire loot)(Huila ball collector breaks silence and tells why he threw the ball against La Equidad)

Coming?

It has been commented that Fifa could change the regulations when these episodes occur, since they only benefit the rival.

According to Red+ Noticias, an emissary was in charge of telling Fifa what happened in that match.

The ball boy spoke. Luis Amaya It is part of the minor divisions of Atlético Huila. He was born in Barrancabermeja and was raised in Antioch.



“I did it for the love of the club. I saw that they were going to score a goal and I said ‘it can’t be done’ and I threw the ball…” said the ball boy on Caracol Radio’s Vbar.

Then he added: “I saw that the player was offside…”.

Amaya excused himself, laughing, saying that he did it because of Atlético Huila’s difficult moment. “The team suddenly sinks deeper into relegation ha ha ha ha.”

