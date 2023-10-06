You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
A ball boy damaged La Equidad’s victory.
Taken from the Win Sports + broadcast
The event has gone around the world.
The case of the ball boy Huila, that in the game against Equity prevented the visitor’s goal by throwing a ball into the area and went to the Fifaan entity that will study what happened and analyze the change in regulations.
It is noted that the rector of world soccer has in her possession the video of the play sent from Colombia.
It has been commented that Fifa could change the regulations when these episodes occur, since they only benefit the rival.
According to Red+ Noticias, an emissary was in charge of telling Fifa what happened in that match.
The ball boy spoke. Luis Amaya It is part of the minor divisions of Atlético Huila. He was born in Barrancabermeja and was raised in Antioch.
“I did it for the love of the club. I saw that they were going to score a goal and I said ‘it can’t be done’ and I threw the ball…” said the ball boy on Caracol Radio’s Vbar.
Then he added: “I saw that the player was offside…”.
Amaya excused himself, laughing, saying that he did it because of Atlético Huila’s difficult moment. “The team suddenly sinks deeper into relegation ha ha ha ha.”
❌ In Huila – Equidad a ball boy threw a 2nd ball onto the field when the visitors were looking to make it 2-1. Although there was offside, it is an act of foul play. When play stops inside the area, the referee restarts with a dropped ball for the defending goalkeeper.pic.twitter.com/MBe0BcAcCg
— The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) October 3, 2023
