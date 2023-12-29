Brazilian football closed 2023 without a proper president for the governing body of the sporting discipline and without a regular coach after the frustration of hiring the Italian coach for the position. Carlo Ancelotti.

The announcement this Friday by Real Madrid about the renewal of Ancelotti not only frustrated the intention of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to sign the Italian coach, but also aggravated the sporting and administrative crisis that the entity is going through.

But the crisis in Brazilian football goes beyond sports. Justice rejected an agreement with the regional prosecutor's office that allowed Ednaldo Rodrigues present himself in 2022 as the sole candidate for a four-year term, when the statutes stipulated that in that case the candidacy corresponded to the oldest vice president.

The ruling of December 7 ordered the appointment of José Perdiz, president of the Sports Justice Court of Rio de Janeiro, as intervener, and the holding of new elections within 30 days to definitively replace Rodrigues.

FIFA and the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) have already expressed through a letter their concern with the open crisis in the governing body of Brazilian football and in turn with the appointment of Perdiz as auditor. Because of this, there is a threat of suspension for the Confederacy.

This Friday the international press, such as the Spanish newspaper Marca, reports that Fifa will appoint a special commission that will travel to Brazil in the second week of January.

The function of this commission is not only to be present and demonstrate to Brazil that the threat of exclusion is serious and that Fifa is not playing, but to investigate first-hand what happened to the Confederation and make decisions.

Brazil is exposing itself to Fifa excluding it from national team competitions and international tournaments at club level.

