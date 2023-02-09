Changes agreed on March 4 could take effect next season.

Talks are scheduled on “possible measures to create fairer conditions for both teams in terms of the amount of time available in a match, with a particular focus on a stricter calculation of extra time”.

100-minute matches became routine at the last World Cup, as referees followed FIFA’s advice to add stoppage time more carefully, to include interruptions for goal celebrations, injuries, video reviews and substitutions.

The directive was part of FIFA’s long-term goal to create a more active playing time on the pitch and give fans and spectators better value.