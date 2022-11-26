The banner showed a map of Serbia that includes the territory of its former province, which has been an independent country for nearly 15 years, and a slogan meaning “No Surrender”.

Pictures of the banner that hung in the locker room before Serbia’s 2-0 loss to Brazil were circulated on Thursday in Qatar.

The Football Association of Kosovo filed an official complaint with FIFA, and the country’s sports minister described the image as exploiting the World Cup to promote “messages of hate, xenophobia and genocide.”

In opening the investigation, FIFA relied on an article of its Disciplinary Code, which covers misconduct, including “gestures, signals, or offensive language and the use of a sporting event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature,” to investigate the Serbian Federation.

FIFA did not set a timetable for the verdict, although Serbia will play their next World Cup match on Monday against Cameroon.

Kosovo separated from Serbia in 2008, and the Serbian government refuses to recognize Kosovo as an independent state, while the United States and most of its European allies recognize Kosovo as an independent state.