After months of rumors, the American company announces the future of its most successful franchise: EA SPORTS FC.

It’s over. Electronics Arts announced today that it is putting an end to its business relationship with FIFA, announcing the start of a new era in july 2023. Name? As it came to light a few months ago, the American company has named its football simulation series EA SPORTS FC. Of course, before the move, promises to sign the most ambitious FIFA in history.

EA Sports emphasizes that it keeps the rest of its big deals“After nearly 30 years of defining the interactive soccer experience, we will soon begin a new and exciting stage“, said Cam Weber, Executive Vice President of Electronic Arts and General Manager of EA Sports & Racing. “In the coming year, EA SPORTS FC will become the future of football for EA Sports. With our more than 300 licenses in the sport, we are ready to take football experiences to new heights, on behalf of all football fans around the world.”

His statement emphasizes that, removing the name of the video game, nothing that players of the most successful sports series in the world like will change. “Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there. Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there“, he explains, recalling his extensive catalog of exclusive agreements with the big leagues.

But a new era must be accompanied by changes. “EA Sports FC will provide us with new opportunities to innovate, create and evolve. This is much more than just a change of symbol,” continues the executive, assuring that he is in dealings with a large and growing number of partners to expand to new authentic experiences that provide joy, inclusion and immersion. No more has been said, but it is guaranteed to talk more in depth about these plans in the coming months.

But first, what about FIFA 23?

We can assure you that the new FIFA will be the best in historyCam Weber“EA SPORTS FC will allow us to realize this future and so much more… but not before making our most ambitious game yet with our current naming rights partners, FIFA, for another year. We are committed to ensure that the new FIFA is the best in historywith more features, game modes, World Cup content, clubs, leagues, competitions and players,” continues Cam Weber, reassuring users who might expect a dead end with FIFA 23.

“We exist to create the future of football fans – whether virtual or real, digital or physical, everything is football. Thank you for your continued support,” the executive concludes his message, providing a list of statements from major institutions of the beautiful game, What UEFA, Conmebol, the Premier League or Nike among others.

The story of a disagreement

But, how did we get here? After 30 years of collaboration and great successes, it seemed impossible for FIFA and EA to separate their paths, but apparently the international federation demanded to pay double to renew the brand. For their part, internally, those also responsible for F1 22 dropped that FIFA is just four letters in a box, downplaying the continuity of the commercial agreement.

The latest installment in the franchise, FIFA 22 broke records at launch with close to 10 million players in its first few weeks. If you want to know more, you can read the analysis of FIFA 22 by partner Toni Piedrabuena in 3DJuegos. Remember that Konami also abandoned the PES brand last year with eFootball.

