London (dpa

London (dpa) The president of the Spanish League, Javier Tebas, revealed that the Swiss president, FIFA, President of the International Football Association, FIFA, supported the idea of ​​the European Super League, after he had received guarantees from the clubs that they would participate in the FIFA Club World Cup in its form. New every year. And the British news agency “BA Media” reported that Infantino confirmed last week that his job is to speak to big and small clubs alike, but that does not mean that FIFA was complicit, supportive, or behind the scheme of the European Super League. But Tebas believes that the plans to hold the Club World Cup every year, the participation of European Super League clubs, as well as the establishment of the World Cup for men and women every two years, are linked to a Saudi investment project. The Spanish explained that it was not a coincidence that Saudi Arabia, the biggest supporter of Softbank, which is alleged to be ready to support FIFA’s projects, was the one who asked FIFA last week to study the proposal to establish a World Cup every two years. This will be discussed further. Tebas explained: Infantino supported the idea of ​​the Super League, because the founding clubs of that tournament guaranteed their participation in the Club World Cup tournaments. He continued, “This is FIFA’s strategy. I do not say that on my own. FIFA refused to comment on Tebas’s statements, when he was contacted by the British news agency BA Media”, but the International Federation for the Game referred to Infantino’s statements during the Congress. FIFA, which was held last Friday, and Infantino said that football should not deviate from the structure set in place for it, in order to face any challenges it faces at the present time, stressing the need to start over and open a new page. New aims to plan the shape of football in the future.