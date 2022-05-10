Following EA’s announcement that it will be ditching the FIFA brand and renaming its long-running football series EA Sports FC starting in 2023, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has responded, insisting, “the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans.”

That comes alongside FIFA’s announcement it’ll be adopting a non-exclusive licensing model for games based on its brand moving forward, and that it’s currently working with third-party studios and publishers to developer new projects. This, it says, will enable it to provide “more choice for football and gaming fans in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.”

Now that its partnership with EA is officially over, FIFA says it’s already started engaging with publishers, studios, and investors to create a major new simulation football title for 2024. Before that, however, it’ll be launching a number of “non- simulation games” with the initial selection due to release in the third quarter of this year.

FIFA 22 is currently available as part of PlayStation Plus.

The first of these will be themed around the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and promises “new, interactive experiences” of an unspecified nature. That’ll be followed by additional games and “virtual experiences” based on the World Cup, and it says it’s also currently talking with publishers to create projects around next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In a statement released alongside news of its gaming plansFIFA president Gianni Infantino said, “I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans. The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on – the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST.”

“The interactive gaming and esports sector is on a path of unrivaled growth and diversification,” he continued. “FIFA’s strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners.”