It was a controversial weekend in Europe's major leagues, where football was overshadowed by the actions of a few in Italy and England. Fans attacked two players in Udine and Sheffield with racist insults.

It may be of interest to you: Sao Paulo coach vents and explains why James Rodríguez is out of Paulista

The president of Fifa himself, Gianni Infantino, expressed solidarity with the attacked footballers and called for measures in stadiums around the world for fans and punishments such as “automatic defeats” for teams whose followers engage in “abhorrent” behavior, following incidents of racism. Saturday in games in England and Italy.

Photo: Screenshot

“The events that took place on Saturday in Udine and Sheffield are totally abhorrent and completely unacceptable. There is no place for racism, nor for any form of discrimination, neither in football, nor in society. “The players affected by Saturday's events have my unconditional support,” the manager began by saying.

Read here: Millonarios was a machine: he beat Medellín 5-0 in his debut in the League

“We need all interested parties to take action, starting with education in schools so that future generations understand that this is not part of football or society,” the president explained in his statement.

And I add: “In addition to the three-stop process: match suspended, match resumed, match abandoned; we must implement automatic expulsion for the team whose fans have committed racist acts and caused the abandonment of the match, as well as bans on access to stadiums around the world and criminal charges for racists“.

On behalf of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, has made the following statement: “The events that took place in Udine and Sheffield on Saturday are totally abhorrent and completely unacceptable. There is no place for racism or any form of discrimination – both in football… — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) January 21, 2024

How does it work

Gianni Infantino had already spoken at the time about stopping the game and considering the game lost for the team that its fans are attacking with racist insults.

The Fifa explained after the acts of racism to the Brazilian Vinicius Jr, in the classic between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, how the protocol works that could begin to be adopted in future meetings. “The three-step process exists in Fifa competitions and it is recommended that it be used at all levels of football.”

We show you: Neither Vidal, nor Gareca, and debut with defeat: memes do not forgive America

“First of all, the game is stopped and it is announced. Secondly, the players leave the field of play and the announcer says that if the attacks continue, the game will be suspended. The match resumes and, thirdly, If the attacks continue, the match will be stopped and the three points will go to the opponent. These are the rules that should apply in all countries and in all leagues,” explains Fifa in its protocol.

Gianni Infantino insists that acts of racism must be eliminated in football and action must be taken against the few fans who overshadow the party in a stadium. “It is clearly easier said than done, but we have to do it and we have to support it through education.”

Racist insults did not stop in Udine

About half an hour into the game, the goalkeeper Milan, Mike Maignan, alleged some racist insults by the curve of the Udinese and he made the gesture that they were yelling 'monkey' at him.

The Frenchman left the field of play and had the support of the refereeing team, his teammates and his rivals. However, in the tunnel to the locker room he was convinced by the Milan to continue the game, in the end he came out and continued.

The most shameful thing about the case is that the fans continued attacking Mike with racist insults after he left the game, at halftime and the second half there were whistles and shouts against the goalkeeper.

In fact, a video of one of Udinese's goals went viral, recorded from the stands, in which a fan yells 'Black of me…' at the Udinese goalkeeper. Milan after conceding the goal.

HAROLD YEPES

More news in EL TIEMPO