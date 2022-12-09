Cruz Azul has been characterized for many years by mismanagement at the management and administrative level. The Celestial Machine would have made a mistake of a gigantic size. The celestial squad would not have submitted the application on time to benefit from FIFA’s Qatar 2022 World Cup Club Aid Program and due to this mismanagement they would lose a significant amount of money.
According to the Diario Récord, the affiliated clubs had a deadline of October 31, 2022 to send the form to access said stimulus, which will distribute a sum of 209 million dollars among entities around the world. However, Cruz Azul’s internal mismanagement prevented them from receiving close to 500,000 dollars.
La Máquina Celeste contributed three players to the World Cup: Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna and Michael Estrada. However, Cruz Azul did not carry out the procedure before FIFA on time and will stop receiving a significant amount of money due to carelessness and mismanagement, says Diario Récord.
In the 2018 World Cup in Russia, FIFA distributed the same amount of money among 416 clubs from 63 federations. In this program, clubs could request payment of approximately $10,000 for each day their players spent with their national team in the World Cup.
