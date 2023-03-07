An Austrian court has ruled that packs purchasable on FUT are gambling: Sony, which sells them on the PS Store, will now have to reimburse.

FIFA Ultimate Team, or FUT for friends, is “illegal gambling”, according to the sentence of an Austrian court, issued on February 26th. EA Sports and the FIFA series have long been at the center of the debate on loot boxes in Europe, with FUT’s all-luck-based packages being considered controversial both by many players and by various courts scattered across the Old Continent.

The FIFA lawsuit —

In this case, a 17-year-old Austrian has sued Sony, requesting a refund for in-game purchases made on FIFA, worth €338.26. Sony ended up entangled in this affair because the young man had made his purchases through the PlayStation Store, curiously ‘exculpating’ EA even though it is the developer and publisher of FIFA. Since the content of packs on FUT is case-based and potentially can be received on an external market, it falls under the umbrella of gambling laws in Austria, as explained by the Hermagor regional court.

The law on gambling and refunds —

Gambling is very strictly regulated in Austria, so anyone wanting to offer a ‘game of chance’ that falls under the country’s gambling laws must apply for a regular licence. Sony does not have such a license, which, according to the court, means that any contracts between Sony and anyone who has purchased FUT packs on the PlayStation Store are non-binding. It follows that the company will have to accept the reimbursement requests, however still having the possibility to appeal and take the matter to an Austrian higher court. According to Padronus, a financial company that is supporting the cause, they would already be “four-figure FIFA users” who would have contacted PlayStation for a refund. On average, the reimbursements would settle at 800 euros, with the highest reaching up to 85,000 euros.

“Pathological addiction” —

“The ruling gives a wake-up call to the entire video game industry,” explained Richard Eibl, managing director of Padronus, who considers the story a big precedent for Austria and Germany. However, Eibl expects an appeal, so “the final outcome remains to be seen, of course, as the case will likely go through other courts, but Sony and several other video game companies should start dressing heavily from now on.” after you”. Under Padronus’ sights, in particular, “the audio-visual elements” designed to attract players, “like the fireworks used to trigger an injection of dopamine mainly in young men. It was only by talking to our customers that we understood how enormously addictive FIFA packs are and how pathological the behavior of some of the players is.”