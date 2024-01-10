The FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctioned the teams of Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Uruguay with the partial closure of the field in their next match, due to incidents in the qualification matches for the 2026 World Cup played since last September.

FIFA confirmed this Wednesday the decisions of its disciplinary body, which also include financial fines for these four teams, as well as for the teams of Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru.

Punishments for riots

Riots in the Brazil vs Argentina match Photo: EFE / Screenshot

Brazil and Argentina starred in a painful incident in the classic on date 6 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, in which their fans faced each other a few minutes before starting the match at the Maracaná. Despite this, the match was played, but once again a scandal between both teams was added.

Lionel Messi ordered the 2022 World Cup champions to leave the field of play until order was restored. The Argentines came back to win 1-0, giving Brazil its first home defeat in the qualifying rounds.

As a result of these events, the football federations of Brazil and Argentina were fined Wednesday for the brawl between fans before their World Cup qualifying match in November.

The Fifa Disciplinary Commission sanctioned Brazil with a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs ($59,000) for “failing to maintain law and order” at the Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Argentina was fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($23,000) for “lack of order and discipline inside and outside the stadium,” in the same match.

Other sanctions

Argentina will have to close at least 50% of its stadium seats in its next match and pay a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs, which it will invest in an anti-discrimination plan, and another of 20,000.

A penalty of more than 50,000 francs for six months will also be conditional on compliance with the aforementioned plan.

FIFA imposed these sanctions for the delay in the match against Ecuador in September and the discriminatory behavior of its fans, in addition to the field invasion against Uruguay and the lack of order within the stadium and/or surroundings against Brazil in November.

The other FIFA sanctions affect Brazil, with fines of 5,000 Swiss francs for delay and pitch invasion in the match against Bolivia in September; 15,000 for team misconduct (5 individual sanctions) against Uruguay in October and 50,000 for not guaranteeing order in the stadium and surroundings against Argentina in November.

SPORTS AND EFE

