The 2026 World Cup is an event that is being awaited by many but above all by FIFA, the highest football entity in the world. This is because it will be the first to be held in three different countries such as Mexico, Canada and the United States but, above all, because it will be the first to have 48 teams. A real novelty that will attract the attention of many fans from all the countries that will be part of this tournament. One of the most important aspects of the tournament is, without a doubt, the final.
For this, FIFA seeks to show all its potential and all its power by presenting a match that will remain in the history of football. Now, being a new tournament model, it will have 16 venues distributed in the three countries that will host the tournament. Each of these has numerous, state-of-the-art stadiums (or that will be of this type when the tournament begins) capable of hosting a World Cup match.
Only some are in a position to host the most important match in this sport and the entity led by Gianni Infantino has reduced the number to two stadiums according to Front Office Sports, which are the AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys located in the city of Arlington, and MetLife Stadium in New York used by the Jets and Giants of the American football league when they are local.
Both venues have the capacity to receive more than 80,000 spectators, making it one of the finals with the largest presence of spectators in the history of the tournament. Needless to say, they are two of the most modern stadiums in the world.
It is worth mentioning that SoFi Stadium, one of the last stadiums to open in the United States, has been ruled out from hosting the competition’s summit meeting due to differences between the owners of the property, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, and FIFA over the distribution. of income from this event.
