Boca Juniors is one of the most recognized clubs on the planet, without a doubt. So much history, epic moments throughout its history led it to join a very select list of teams that cross the borders of their country and have spread madness and effervescence all over the planet.
This is often the case because of what the fans can represent, especially for someone who was not born in Argentina, but above all because of the great stars who have worn the blue and gold shirt and made it huge. For this reason, in the framework of the Ribera team’s qualification for the next Club World Cup to be held in the United States in 2025, FIFA determined and chose the top 5 idols in the history of the club. Find out in this note who they are.
Maradona had two spells at the club. The first was in 1981, where he won the Metropolitano of that year, and from 1995 to 1997. In total he played 71 games and scored 35 goals.
He arrived and made history at Brandsen 805. Champion of everything, locally and internationally. Two-time world champion against Real Madrid and Milan.
Three periods as coach: 1998-2001, 2003-2004 and 2012-2014.
NATIONAL TITLES (4): Apertura 1998, Clausura 1999, Apertura 2000 and Apertura 2003.
INTERNATIONAL TITLES (5): 2000 Libertadores Cup, 2000 Intercontinental Cup, 2001 Libertadores Cup, 2003 Libertadores Cup and 2003 Intercontinental Cup.
FIFA described Carlos Tevez very well: “The Apache, with its street-wise football, won over the fans and was instrumental in winning the 2003 Copa Libertadores, the first without Riquelme or Palermo. He returned home after a year in which he was considered one of the best players in Europe in a Juve that was a finalist in the Champions League.”. Champion of Libertadores and the world, he also won local tournaments in his two cycles as a Xeneize player.
He arrived and was criticised. But Bianchi appeared, scored 20 goals in 19 matches and never stopped. He played 404 official matches with the Boca shirt and scored 236 goals in them, being the top scorer in the history of the club.
He is considered the most important player in the history of the Club. Champion of everything in his first cycle under Carlos Bianchi, he had a stint with Barcelona and Villarreal in Spain but returned and was champion of America in 2007. He had to leave and returned in 2008, where he remained until 2012. In that first year, he also shouted champion again.
