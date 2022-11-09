The agreement between EA and FIFA ends with FIFA 23 and this means that the brand is now available to other products and not just more than the Electronic Arts football game. FIFA she wasted no time and is ready to announce ben four games which will arrive at the same time as the World Cup and will all be based on Blockchain Web 3.0 technology. Specifically, the games are:

AI League: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the Upland Metaverse

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Phygtl

Matchday Challenge: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition

But let’s go in order and see all details.

First of all, AI League: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition is a product developed by Altered State Machine and it is a “4 vs 4 game played between AI-controlled characters with the player interacting in the funniest and most tactical moments”. The game, at launch, will allow you to indicate your predictions on the matches of the following ten weeks and whoever guesses will get digital and physical prizes. Players who take part in the predictions will get “four unique collectibles” that will become the AI-controlled players in the game’s FIFA World Cup AI League.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the Upland Metaverseinstead, it is a collaboration with Uplandme. Upland is a blockchain-based metaverse where players buy and sell virtual properties. Collaboration with FIFA will allow players to collect “Official FIFA World Cup digital assets, including legendary tournament highlights videos”, and travel to a Lusail World Cup stadium and virtual village to purchase items. digital.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Phygtl is a collaboration with Phygtl’s “Fan Engagement Mobile App”. The description of the game states that “fans can carry a ‘Golden Ball’ from the palm of their hand to their real-life environment, possess a limited fragment of it on which to attach and make their photos and moments in format eternal. video of the FIFA World Cup “.

In the end, Matchday Challenge: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition is a highly addictive “casual and social football card based prediction game”. In the words of FIFA, it is “a digital representation of the eternal fandom”.

Was this what you expected from the separation between FIFA and EA?

Finally, we point out that EA Sports says who will win the 2022 World Cup: will the FIFA 23 publisher guess for the fourth time?