The FIFA Disciplinary Committee communicated this Friday its sanctions to the selection of Uruguay for the incidents after their elimination in their group from the 2022 World Cup, including four suspension matches José Giménez and Fernando Musleraand a match to Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin.

Besides, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) was punished with a partial closure of its stadium (stands behind the goals) in the next game Fifa as local and the payment of a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs (50,000 euros, 54,300 dollars).

The AUF was held responsible “for the discriminatory behavior of its fans, as well as for the inappropriate conduct, offensive and inappropriate behavior and the breach of the principles of sportsmanship by the members of its national team.”

The incidents took place at the end of the match won by Uruguay 2-0 against Ghana on December 2, on the third day of their group in ethe Qatar World Cup.

Despite the victory, La Celeste was eliminated by South Korea’s agonizing victory (2-1) in the other key match against Portugal, who had already qualified for the round of 16.

The punishments for Giménez, Muslera, Cavani and Godín were “for exhibiting incorrect attitudes and behaviors,” according to the Fifa statement.

The sanctions against the defender Giménez and the goalkeeper Muslera are the most important.

In addition to the four-game suspension, they were sentenced to “community service through football and a fine of 20,000 Swiss francs (20,000 euros and $21,700).”

Attacker Cavani and defender Godín were punished with one match, also with “community service through football” and a slightly lesser fine of 15,000 Swiss francs (15,000 euros, $16,200). The decisions of the Fifa Disciplinary Commission were notified this Friday to the parties and the suspensions “will be fulfilled in the next official matches of the national team of the Uruguayan Football Association.”

In the World Cup, Uruguay added just one point in the first two days, which is why they reached the last date against the ropes.

The Uruguayan team responded well in that decisive duel, distancing themselves 2-0 over Ghana that kept him quiet during a large part of the duel, until CSouth Korea gave the surprise at the end scoring in discount and winning 2-1 to Portugal in a match being played at the same time.

That agonizing South Korean goal indirectly eliminated Uruguay, in the most painful way, so the team launched in search of a third goal that did not arrive and that would have given them the ticket to the round of 16.

This enervated the spirits of the South American team, which was very unhappy with the refereeing by German Daniel Siebert, who whistled a penalty in favor of Ghana in the first half but then did not concede the ones that Uruguay claimed, especially one to Cavani and another to Darwin Nunez.

In this last case, the referee had gone to review the screen through the VAR but chose not to decree a penalty. At the end of the match, several Uruguayan players surrounded and vehemently rebuked the referee for his decisions, in a succession of shoving, shouting and complaints.

Giménez was one of those who had the most angry attitude and in his protests he also hit a member of Fifa with his elbow, while Cavani punched the VAR screen as he retired to the locker room.

It is not the first time that a Uruguayan star has received a major suspension for incidents during a major event. The most relevant case was that of the attacker Luis Suárez, who for biting the Italian Giorgio Chiellini during the Brazil World Cup-2014 He was punished with nine official matches suspension and four months of disqualification from any activity related to football.

AFP