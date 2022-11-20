Billing involves a 4-year cycle and is greater than that raised with the Russian Cup in 2018

FIFA announced this Sunday (20.Nov.2022) that it had earned US$ 7.5 billion in agreements and contracts for the World Cup in Qatar. The amount, equivalent to around BRL 40 billion, refers to the 4-year period of preparation for the tournament (2018-2022).

The collection is US$ 1 billion greater than the money that entered the entity’s coffers in the previous cycle, from the World Cup in Russia.

The information was passed on to football federations that make up the entity, in a hotel in Doha, capital of Qatar.

Fifa accounts are organized into periods of 4 years, according to the achievement of the cups.

Most of the revenues (95%, according to the entity) come from the marketing and commercialization of transmission rights and licensing of products related to the World Cup.

Spending is directed towards football development programs around the world.

FIFA said that sold all sponsorship shares for the Cup. The partnership involves the exposure and association of brands to the tournament and personalized offers to engage customers with the event.

Tickets for the World Cup matches in Qatar are the most expensive ever recorded between editions of the tournament. The values ​​are about 40% higher than those recorded 4 years ago in Russia, when a seat cost an average of US$ 254 -R$ 1,264 on Friday (18.Nov.2022). Now, it is necessary to disburse an average of US$ 340 (R$ 1,827.62 at the current exchange rate).

On Friday (Nov.18.2022), the Qatari government announced that it would not authorize the sale of beer in stadiums. FIFA then confirmed the decision. Qatar has strict controls on alcohol, the consumption of which is prohibited in public.

One of the main sponsors of the tournament, Budweiser was authorized to sell beer around all 8 tournament venues 3 hours before and 1 hour after each game. Bud, as the AB InBev brand is commonly known, has exclusive rights during the tournament.

Now, the sale of alcohol will be concentrated during the “FIFA Fan Festival” –official commemorative event that brings together fans beyond the stadiums–, and in other licensed venues.