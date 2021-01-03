FIFA has granted Atlético de Madrid the precautionary measures requested by the ten-week sanction that the English Football Federation (FA) imposed on Kieran Trippier (30 years old) after having revealed this privileged information about his signing by the mattresses in the summer 2018. The English side communicated his transfer before becoming official to a brother of his wife and he used it to profit from betting. With the precautionary measures, Trippier is already available to Simeone although in principle he did not enter the call for the game against Alavés this Sunday.

The sanctioning period covered 13 games that affected the player’s performance with his club, but none with the English team, of which Trippier is a regular. In addition, it favored an English club, Chelsea, which the side could not measure in the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League that faces the London club with the Madrid on 19 February. The a la carte tempos of the sanction imposed by the FA caused outrage in Atlético and in FIFA they had also aroused misgivings.

After granting the precautionary measures, it is normal for Atlético to undertake a rapid procedure before the Lausanne Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) to try to annul the sanction or at least lower it. Another avenue that the legal services of the rojiblanco club explore is the repetition of the process as it has not been included as an injured party. Atlético has also requested protection from the Spanish Football Federation, which has responded that the matter does not correspond to its jurisdiction.

The FIFA decision has changed the compliance times with the sanction that the FA intended, so Trippier now sees his participation in the March selection window in which the qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup begin to be played. 2022. At the bottom of the question is to know if the English side agreed those times of the sanction with the FA without taking into account the interests of Atlético.