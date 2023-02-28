The Best gala distributed one of the most prestigious awards in the world of soccer last night, and to the surprise of some, Argentina swept the gala. The three men’s soccer awards were taken by the current world champions and they forgot about the rest of the options, with Real Madrid leaving the awards unnoticed. The only thing Real Madrid has to celebrate is having Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois in the eleven of the year.
Starting with the coach of the year award, the award went to Scaloni, who after a hesitant start in the World Cup, managed to turn the situation around and ended up as a national hero. In this case, since it is the only competition in which Scaloni can be judged, the award does not seem unfair.
Where the prizes can be discussed more is at the player level. The goalkeeper of the year award seemed to be assured for Thibaut Courtois, who after having one of the best seasons in memory for a goalkeeper, received the Yashin Trophy and came to enter the conversation for the Ballon d’Or. The Belgian’s year He has almost no buts, with miraculous performances in all the knockout rounds of the Champions League and leaving very good figures in goal.
For FIFA, Dibu’s year is better than Courtois’s. The Dibu World Cup is not bad at all, with some spectacular figures in terms of penalties, but it leaves some normal goal figures. And if we count on Aston Villa, the Argentine has already conceded 38 goals in the Premier League for the 18 conceded in La Liga by Courtois.
Lastly, The Best player of the year award went to Lionel Messi. The Argentine did not stand out excessively with PSG last season, but the 7 World Cup games are enough to win the prize. The other favorite to win the award was Benzema, who won the League, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup the same year, leading the way in attack and scoring 10 goals in the knockout phases of the European competition. The current Ballon d’Or seemed the favorite to win The Best gala, like Courtois, but people have prioritized the World Cup in Argentina when voting.
