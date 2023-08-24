Thursday, August 24, 2023, 2:15 p.m.



New front for Luis Rubiales, more and more doomed to resign. FIFA, the highest body in world football, has informed through a statement of the opening of disciplinary proceedings against the president of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) for his controversial kiss to Jenni Hermoso after the final of the Women’s World Cup.

«The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has informed Mr. Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), of the opening of a disciplinary proceeding against him based on the events that occurred during the final. of the FIFA Women’s World Cup last Sunday, August 20, 2023, “says FIFA in its letter.