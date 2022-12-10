Argentina may have a problem because FIFA has taken its registration and well known to all is the way of acting of the body chaired by Gianni Infantino, especially when it comes to adopting economic sanctions. It turns out that the highest universal football body announced this Saturday the opening of an investigation into the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for what happened during the quarterfinal match of the World Cup in Qatar that pitted the Albiceleste against the Netherlands the Lusail stadium (2-2 and 4-2 on penalties for the South Americans).

Specifically, the attitude of some of the players from Lionel Scaloni’s team and the delegation during the tense clash between the two teams and also afterwards is studied. Therefore, it can be said that the duel that was decided from the so-called fateful point and with a controversial arbitration by the Valencian Mateu Lahoz, has left sequels and not only sports.

«The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the AFA for possible infringements of articles 12 (improper conduct of players and officials) and 16 (order and security in matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the Netherlands-Argentina match. », reads the statement. Infantino’s body does not stop there, since it has also initiated a file against the Dutch Federation for possible infractions related to the aforementioned article 12.

From this moment on, the Disciplinary Committee will have to deliberate quickly to determine if some of the attitudes of the Argentines should be sanctioned, since the semifinal match against Croatia is this Tuesday and there is hardly any time for the investigations, the penalties and any resources or appeals.

Argentina does not lose focus on daily work, but it has no choice but to look askance at FIFA’s sports court of first instance, as it could lose some of its players for its penultimate appointment before the grand final on December 18 . Above all, Leandro Paredes, the goalkeeper Dibu Martínez and even Leo Messi, who after the clash openly criticized Mateu Lahoz, are being investigated.

It is difficult for FIFA to dare to impose some exemplary sentence in this case, but within it they have not liked the tanganas, nor the constant protests and, above all, that after qualifying on penalties, some Argentine players celebrated by addressing to the tearful Dutch with gestures that can be branded as provocative.