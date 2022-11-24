Amid accusations of human rights violations in Qatar, there were those who bet on a world cup boycott by fans and sponsors. But the biggest soccer event in the world is on track to break a revenue record, with earnings exceeding the estimated US$4.6 billion.

THE Qatar Cup started on Sunday (20.Nov.2022), with Ecuador’s victory over the hosts, at the Al Bayt stadium, with capacity for 60,000 people. The event will run until December 18. The final will take place at the Lusail stadium, which holds up to 80,000 spectators. Tickets for both games are sold out.



Disclosure / FIFA Stage of the opening of the FIFA World Cup, Al Bayt stadium is located in Al Khor, 50 km north of the capital Doha

Ticket sales correspond to 15% of FIFA’s estimated revenue from the World Cup. Added to hospitality entitlements and related revenue, it is expected to bring in $500 million to the organization’s coffers.

Ahead are broadcast rights (US$ 3.80 billion) and marketing (US$ 1.35 billion – read more below). Here’s the full projections published by FIFA, in English (42 MB).

The final revenue tends to exceed the earnings of around US$ 5.4 billion registered in the previous edition, in 2018, in Russia.

TICKETS SALE

Until October 17, when FIFA announced partial event numbers, 2.89 million tickets –out of a total of 3.1 million– had been sold for the 64 matches of the tournament. Demand was highest among fans in Qatar, United States, Saudi Arabia, England, Mexico, UAE, Argentina, France, Brazil and Germany🇧🇷

According to the federation, the tournament broke the record for ticket sales linked to hospitality services, with 240,000 packages sold – 63% of them to international customers. In addition to tickets, packages include access to a premium lounge at the FIFA Fan Festival, with food, drinks and even accommodation.

Appetizer “last minute” (last minute) for some matches are for sale on FIFA website🇧🇷

In the Russian Cup, in 2018, the sale of tickets generated revenue of US$ 541 million to FIFA. In Brazil, which hosted the previous edition, the organization pocketed US$ 527 million. Here are the financial reports of 2018 (23 MB) and 2014 (8 MB), in English.

Until the edition in South Africa, in 2010, the money from the sale of tickets did not go to the federation, but to the organizing committee of the host country. That year, second reported (6 MB) to Fifa, revenue from the sale of tickets exceeded US$ 300 million.

In terms of audience, the record belongs to the USA (1994), with 3.57 million tickets sold. Followed by Brazil (2014), with 3.44 million, and Germany (2006), with 3.37 million.

Read the public by edition since the Mexico Cup in 1986:

At the partial balance sheet announcement ticket sales, FIFA president Gianni Infantino celebrated the results and praised Qatar. 🇧🇷The world is excited. Qatar is ready. The stage is set. Together we will make the best World Cup ever on and off the field“, said.

SPONSORSHIPS

Sponsorships are also among the main sources of income for the tournament. They are estimated to represent 29% of the total in 2022, or US$1.35 million.

Sponsorship quotas are divided into 3 groups:

fifa sponsors : are the sponsors of the entity’s activities as a whole, not just the World Cup. Today, they add up to 7:



Playback/Fifa FIFA Sponsors: Adidas, Coca-Cola, Wanda Group, Hyundai/Kia, Qatar Airways, QatarEnergy and Visa

The list was closed in March, with the accession of the natural gas company QatarEnergy🇧🇷

world cup sponsors – another 7 companies signed sponsorships specifically for the World Cup in Qatar. Are they:



Playback/Fifa Qatar World Cup Sponsors: Budweiser, Byju’s, Crypto, Hisense, McDonald’s, Mengniu and Vivo

Budweiser is the official beer of the World Cup for the 2nd consecutive edition. For a contract that guarantees exclusivity in events, he disbursed around US$ 75 million every 4 years. In Qatar, however, it has encountered unusual obstacles.

A few days before the opening game, the brewer was forced to relocate the brand’s sales stands in the stadiums. FIFA banned the sale of alcoholic beverages in stadiums and surroundings. Qatar has a majority Muslim population, with laws and customs based on the Koran, the holy book of Islam. Access to alcohol is strictly controlled in the country.

regional sponsors – in this modality, companies explored the championship commercially within pre-established territories. In South America, for example, there are 4: Claro, Nubank, UPL and Inter Rapidísimo.

The Russian Cup had 7 FIFA partners, 5 event sponsors and 8 regional supporters. In 2018, marketing rights revenue represented 26% of the total, or $1.66 billion.

In return for the high investments, the companies that sponsor the event gain visibility. In 2018, the Cup was watched by more than 3 billion viewers worldwide, with more than 1 billion people watching the final between champions France and Croatia, according to FIFA. The expectation for 2022 is to reach 5 billion.

HUMAN RIGHTS

Qatar has been in the crosshairs of human rights organizations since it won the right to host the World Cup in 2010. The small country of around 3 million people is governed by an absolute monarchy under Islamic law.

For the public that goes to the games, there are many cultural differences in relation to the countries that preceded it as host of the World Cup: the consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited; clothes cannot show body parts; homosexuality and adultery are crimes. Penalties for those who fail to comply range from flogging to death.

At the same time, the country is the target of criticism for the treatment given to migrant workers who helped build the stadiums and infrastructure needed to host the World Cup.

In February 2021, the British newspaper guardian disclosed that more than 6,500 workers from Southeast Asia have died in Qatar since 2010, 37 of them on construction sites for stadiums. Qatari officials confirmed 3 deaths and said the rest were unrelated to the works.

According to the Human Rights Watch (international human rights entity), workers also did not receive wages and pay high fees to be able to practice their profession.

In a televised address, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stated that his country “was subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has ever faced🇧🇷 According to him, the campaign includes “inventions” that made audiences question their country’s intentions.

In a note, Fifa asked to focus on football and stated that everyone is welcome at the events. 🇧🇷Don’t allow football to be drawn into every ideological or political battle that exists”, wrote the entity in a document obtained by BBC🇧🇷