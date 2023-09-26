The whole FIFA series seems to have been removed come on digital stores, including FIFA 23. We checked on Steam, in the EA store, on the PlayStation Store and on the Microsoft Store, but there is no longer the possibility of purchasing old titles, including FIFA 23 (it dates back less than a year).
The only way to get it seems to beEA Play subscriptionElectronic Arts’ proprietary service, or purchase in physical format, however not available for all versions.
However, all in-game purchases linked to the game remain available FUT mode. Those who have purchased a FIFA in the past have no fear, because they will still be able to continue downloading their games.
An expected move
In reality, EA’s move was expected and announced. It was just a question of when it would be implemented, considering all the developments in the case. After all, the American publisher has lost the official FIFA license, which it can therefore no longer use in its games, and has to push the new brand, EA Sports FC, of which EA Sports FC 24 has just been launched.
For details on EA’s latest football game, read our review of EA Sports FC 24.
#FIFA #Entire #series #removed #digital #stores #Sports #remains