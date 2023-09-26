The whole FIFA series seems to have been removed come on digital stores, including FIFA 23. We checked on Steam, in the EA store, on the PlayStation Store and on the Microsoft Store, but there is no longer the possibility of purchasing old titles, including FIFA 23 (it dates back less than a year).

The only way to get it seems to beEA Play subscriptionElectronic Arts’ proprietary service, or purchase in physical format, however not available for all versions.

However, all in-game purchases linked to the game remain available FUT mode. Those who have purchased a FIFA in the past have no fear, because they will still be able to continue downloading their games.