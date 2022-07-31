The journey of the FIFA 22 national team, similar to what happened to Obrun in the final of the FIFAe World Cup 2022. Both our top player and the Azzurri were beaten by a whisker during the semifinal, seeing the dreams of glory vanish at the last minute. The Brazil he graduates, in this way, World Championclearly beating Poland in the final.

The Azzurri, after a group stage with ups and downs, showed all their strength in the knockout phase by getting rid of Germany and Denmark with apparent simplicity. Obrun and Danipitbull, however, in the semifinals found in front of them a good and lucky Brazil, who won by only one goal difference the double confrontation.

The final, then, after a 0 to 0, was decided by a very tight 2 to 1 who graduated the South American champions. However, our compliments to the Azzurri, protagonists of an excellent tournament and in particular to FIFAe Nations Series 2022, protagonist of a fabulous season.