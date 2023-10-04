After announcing that the opening matches of the 2030 World Cup will be in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay (then the competition will move to Africa and Europe, as Spain, Morocco and Portugal will join as venues), FIFA, the mother house of world football, also provided details of the next World Cup, that of 2034
“It was also agreed that, in accordance with the principle of rotation of confederations and ensuring the best possible conditions for hosting the tournaments, The bid processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions will take place simultaneously, with FIFA member associations from AFC and OFC territories invited to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup™. The minimum hosting requirements, previously approved by the FIFA Council on 23 June 2023 in respect of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, will also form the basis of this tender process, with hosts to be appointed at a Congress of FIFA separately,” FIFA explained in the official statement.
The AFC is the Asian Football Confederation, while the OFC is its Oceanian counterpart. The organizers of the contest will come from those continents. It should be noted in this case that the last Women’s World Cup (organized this year) took place in Australia and New Zealand, while the Under 20 World Cup was going to be held in Indonesia and due to political reasons it was moved to Argentina.
"The minimum hosting requirements, previously approved by the FIFA Council on 23 June 2023 in respect of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, will also form the basis of this tender process, with hosts to be appointed at a Congress of FIFA," the statement concluded.
