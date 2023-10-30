Monday, October 30, 2023, 12:26



| Updated 12:43 p.m.

The former president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, has been disqualified for three years from carrying out activities related to football, both nationally and internationally, considering that his conduct has violated article 13 of the Disciplinary Code of FIFA.

This decision was made as a result of the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, when Luis Rubiales gave a non-consensual kiss to Jennifer Hemoso after the final. FIFA had already suspended Luis Rubiales for these events, on a provisional basis, for an initial period of 90 days.

The decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee was notified today to Luis Rubiales, who, by virtue of the provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, has ten days to request the reasoned decision, which will be published on legal.fifa. com if requested. This decision can be appealed to the FIFA Appeal Committee.

FIFA reiterates its “absolute commitment to respect and protect the integrity of all people, and to ensure that the basic rules of civic conduct are respected.”

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information