Trippier, defended by En-Nesyri at Atlético-Sevilla a week ago. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

The FIFA Appeal Committee dismissed Atlético de Madrid’s appeal for the sanction of English right-back Kieran Trippier, punished by the English Federation (FA) with ten weeks without playing or training. “The decision of the Disciplinary Committee of December 23, 2020 is confirmed. The extension imposed on the player by the FA has a worldwide effect, ”the main soccer organization reported in a statement. The rojiblanco club will appeal to the TAS and in its letter will request precautionary measures.

For now, the FIFA decision means that Trippier will no longer be able to play or train with Atlético due to the sanction for “misconduct in relation to the Gambling Rules” of the English body, which included ten weeks of punishment and a fine of 70,000 pounds (78,500 euros). According to the FA statement, he was attributed “seven alleged infractions of Rule E8 (1) (b) during July 2019”, prior to his signing by Atlético, of which “an independent commission” verified “four of the alleged breaches ”. The other “three were dismissed in a personal hearing.”

Since knowing the sanction, Atlético felt harmed. “It seems extremely unfair that Atlético finds itself in this situation when the English Federation benefits, which is the one that makes the decision from that resolution,” Diego Simeone said last Wednesday, after Trippier’s first duel. The English full-back missed the League match against Getafe due to this decision and could not play the following day against Alavés either. That same day the precautionary suspension was known, but the defense had not trained or traveled to Vitoria. He did return to the pitch last Tuesday against Sevilla.

With the parenthesis of the precautionary, the player would have to serve another nine weeks of sanction, which would take the punishment until March 22. He would miss 13 games, including the two of the Champions League round of 16 against Chelsea. According to these calculations, the sanction would end just before the dates reserved for the qualifying games of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with which Trippier could reappear with the English team, which plays against San Marino on March 25, Albania on March 28 and Poland the 31.