A year ago, five Argentine players filed a collective complaint with FIFA for sexual harassment and mistreatment against coach Diego Guacci. Yesterday the FIFA Ethics Committee decided to close the case alleging that it does not have sufficient evidence to prove the facts.
FIFA decided to close the case that began after complaints of sexual harassment against Diego Guacci, former coach of River, UAI Urquiza and the Argentine women’s U15 and U17 teams. The organization’s Ethics Commission ruled that there is no evidence enough to prove the facts for which the DT was accused. The document published on the FIFA page states: “The Chamber considers that the evidence in the file is insufficient to corroborate, to its comfortable satisfaction, the account of the events by the players.”
The facts
In May 2021, a group of five Argentine players had filed a complaint with FIFA for sexual harassment against Diego Guacci, who at the time was a coach in the AFA women’s teams. Some time after the demand was raised, the coach was released from the entity, despite the fact that his name did not appear publicly.
The class action lawsuit held Guacci responsible for “child abuse” and “sexual misconduct.” Testimonials from the players and various materials were included in the presentation submitted to the highest international soccer body. The players were accompanied and legally advised by FIFPro, an international organization that seeks to defend the rights of soccer players in the professional field.
The statement published then by FIFPro indicated that “the coach in question used his position of power to intimidate and sexually harass different adolescents, some even 14 years old, who were seeking to fulfill their dream of becoming soccer players.” And in addition, he pointed out: “In what should have been a safe environment, the girls were victims of threats and sexual comments of an explicit and violent nature.”
The journalist Agustina Vidal gave some details on her Twitter account about the coach’s practices that were denounced.
When these unified complaints were made known, Guacci was released from his position in the Argentine team, and traveled to the United States, directing male university teams. Towards the end of 2021, he returned to Argentina and began working with the male youth of Defense and Justice. Some time ago, he coordinated the women’s squad of the same club, which plays in Primera B.
Since the Investigation Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee warned that the coach had violated the rules of protection and sexual harassment, FifPro hopes that the head of the investigation will appeal the decision of the Adjudication Chamber, since neither the players nor FIFPRO have, according to the regulations and the jurisprudence currently in force, the right to appeal the decision.
