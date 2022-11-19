Bryan Swanson said in an interview with journalists that he felt safe in Qatar

Fifa’s director of press relations, Bryan Swanson, came out as gay this Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) and said that the organization he works for is inclusive and cares about people of all sexual orientations.

Swanson was sitting next to the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, in an interview with journalists in Doha (Qatar) and asked to speak.

“I’m sitting here as a gay man. Just because Infantino isn’t gay doesn’t mean he doesn’t care. He calls. You see the public part, I see the private part. We talk about it many times around here. FIFA cares very strongly about all people of all sexual orientations. I have a lot of gay colleagues here too.”Swanson said.

The statement came after Infantino gave an almost hour-long speech in defense of Qatar’s choice.

Infantino reinforced his speech that all people are welcome to attend the Cup, despite recognizing that there are laws that try to curb homosexual attitudes in the country.

Swanson also defended Qatar and said he feels comfortable in the country. “I read a lot of criticism from the LGBT+ community about the Qatar Cup. But I want to say here, in public, that as a gay man, I feel comfortable here.”said.